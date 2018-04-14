BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'It feels amazing, it's only my third fight!'
'It feels amazing, it's only my third fight!'
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Welsh boxer Sammy Lee won Commonwealth Youth Games gold six months ago... now he is the Commonwealth Games champion too.
Lee, 19, celebrated a unanimous win over Samoan Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali in the men's 81kg final, only his third senior fight.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired