BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Price thrilled by gold medal success

'It feels unreal, it has not sunk in yet'

Welsh boxer Lauren Price says she is thrilled to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Wales' Price beats Australian Caitlin Parker on a split decision to win gold in the women's 75kg division.

