BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Price thrilled by gold medal success
'It feels unreal, it has not sunk in yet'
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Welsh boxer Lauren Price says she is thrilled to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Wales' Price beats Australian Caitlin Parker on a split decision to win gold in the women's 75kg division.
