Commonwealth Games: Selby & Waller beat Willstrop & Declan

Selby (left) won a bronze with Willstrop at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

James Willstrop's double gold hopes at the Commonwealth Games were ended by fellow Englishmen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in the squash doubles.

Willstrop had already secured his first singles title but he and James Declan were beaten 11-9 9-11 11-10.

Selby and Waller play Australia's Zac Alexander and David Palmer, who beat Scotland's Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban 2-0, at 04:00 BST in Sunday's final.

Selby and Alison Waters lost 2-0 in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match.

The English pair were beaten 11-6 11-6 by New Zealand's Paul Coll and Joelle King.

In the women's doubles semi-finals, England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry lost 11-10 11-5 to defending champions Dipika Pallikal-Karthik and Joshna Chinappa.