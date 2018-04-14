BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sammy Lee toughs it out to win 81kg boxing gold for Wales
Toe-to-toe drama - Wales' Lee wins brilliant 81kg final
Wales' Sammy Lee, 19, toughs it out to win a fast and furious 81kg final by a unanimous decision against Samoa's Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
