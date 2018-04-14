BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Brendan Irvine 'gutted' not to get flyweight final verdict
Irvine 'gutted' not to get flyweight final verdict
- From the section Commonwealth Games
NI boxer Brendan Irvine is left shocked after being on the receiving end of a 4-1 split decision defeat in his Commonwealth Games flyweight final against India's Gaurav Solanki.
"In the first round, maybe I was a bit slow but in the second and third rounds I thought I dominated and so did my coaches. We were very confident of getting the decision," said Irvine.
