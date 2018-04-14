BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Pat McCormack beats NI's Aiden Walsh in 69kg final
McCormack too good for Walsh in 69kg final
Commonwealth Games
England's Pat McCormack beats Northern Ireland's Aiden Walsh by a unanimous decision in the men's 69kg boxing final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
