BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England boxer Peter McGrail wins 56kg gold with steely display
Steely display earns McGrail gold
England boxer Peter McGrail edges a tight 56kg final to beat Northern Ireland's Kurt Walker on a split decision at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
