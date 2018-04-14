BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Sandy Ryan beats Wales' Rosie Eccles in the women's 69kg final.
England's Ryan beats Wales' Eccles in split decision
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Sandy Ryan beats Wales' Rosie Eccles in a split decision in the women's 69kg boxing final.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Last-second winner sends England into netball final
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired