BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Lauren Price wins boxing gold in women's 75kg division

Price wins boxing gold for Wales

Wales' Lauren Price beats Australian Caitlin Parker on a split decision to win gold in women's 75kg division at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Walsh stunned by split decision defeat

Available to UK users only

Commonwealth Games video

Video

Price wins boxing gold for Wales

Video

Last-second winner sends England into netball final

Video

England women win gold in 4x100m relay final

Video

England men win 4x100m relay gold

Video

Nightmare moment for South African diver

Video

Spectacular buzzer beater sends Canada to basketball final

Video

McCormack too good for Walsh in 69kg final

Video

Steely display earns McGrail gold

Video

Walsh stunned by split decision defeat

Video

Wales' Mould takes silver in the men's road race

Video

Four of your best - Botswana relay team in novel celebration

Video

Lake wins silver in the women's high jump

Video

England's Ryan beats Wales' Eccles in split decision

Video

Now this is how you celebrate winning a gold medal...

Video

England's Whiteside wins 51kg boxing gold

Video

England's Wilson wins table tennis gold

Video

Bronze for Wales' Rowe after thrilling road race finale

Video

Magnificent score - Wixey wins with trap shooting record

Video

England beat India to win hockey bronze

Video

New Zealand beat hosts Australia to hockey gold

Video

Wightman wins 1,500m bronze for Scotland

Video

England's Weightman wins 5,000m bronze

Video

Daley's bid for gold, heptathlon duo dazzle & basketball shock

Video

How Johnson-Thompson won Commonwealth gold

Video

Emerson follows in footsteps of Ennis-Hill

Video

'Things I like' with Vicky Holland & Jess Learmonth

Video

Johnson questions Hudson-Smith's 'maturity' after relay injury

Video

Reid wins Scotland's first diving gold

Video

Daley & Goodfellow win 10m diving gold ahead of England team-mates

Video

'He's slipped on his own sweat'

Video

Terrific triple: Laugher wins third Commonwealth title

Video

Highlights: England shock Canada to reach basketball final

Video

Watch New Zealand diver get it badly wrong

Video

Highlights: England lose semi-final to Australia

Video

It's a scream! How to celebrate a big win

Video

Dominant Semenya wins 800m gold

Video

Mixed rugby fortunes for England & Wales

Video

Northern Ireland's Walsh powers into 57kg final

Video

She's behind you! Kiwi nips in for cheeky try

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired