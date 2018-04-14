BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Lauren Price wins boxing gold in women's 75kg division
Price wins boxing gold for Wales
Wales' Lauren Price beats Australian Caitlin Parker on a split decision to win gold in women's 75kg division at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
