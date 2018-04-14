BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Michael Wixey wins trap shooting gold with a record score of 46
Magnificent score - Wixey wins with trap shooting record
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales' Michael Wixey wins trap shooting gold with a Commonwealth Games record score of 46 out of 50, three shots ahead of England's former champion Aaron Heading.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Lake wins silver in the women's high jump
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired