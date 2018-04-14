BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Laura Weightman wins 5,000m bronze
England's Weightman wins 5,000m bronze
Commonwealth Games
England's Laura Weightman wins a brilliant bronze in the 5,000m, with Kenya's world champion Hellen Obiri claiming gold ahead of team-mate Margaret Kipkemboi.
