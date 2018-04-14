BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Morgan Lake secures silver in the women's high jump final in the Gold Coast
Lake wins silver in the women's high jump
Watch as England's Morgan Lake secures silver in the women's high jump in the Gold Coast at the Commonwealth Games.
