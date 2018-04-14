BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Ross Wilson wins table tennis gold on the Gold Coast
England's Wilson wins table tennis gold
Commonwealth Games
Watch as England's Ross Wilson defeats fellow countryman Kim Daybell 3-1 to win gold in the men's TT6 table tennis final.
