BBC Sport - 'I thought I won but it is what it is' - boxer O'Hara happy with silver
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Belfast woman Kristina O'Hara thought she did enough to beat Indian great Mary Kom in the light-flyweight final at the Commonwealth Games but is content with silver.
Five-time world champion Kom earned a unanimous decision from the judges.
O'Hara, 22, revealed that her husband sold his car so that he could join her at the Commonwealth Games.
