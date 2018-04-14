Commonwealth Games: NI boxers O'Hara, McNaul and Irvine beaten in finals

Brendan Irvine was beaten on a 4-1 split decision by India's Gaurav Solanki in the men's flyweight final

Northern Ireland boxers Kristina O'Hara, Carly McNaul and Brendan Irvine have had to settle for silver medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Women's light-flyweight and flyweight O'Hara and McNaul were beaten on unanimous decisions with Brendan Irvine losing a split decision in his final.

Brother and sister Michaela and Aidan Walsh and Kurt Walker also have boxing finals later on Saturday.

Cyclist Mark Downey was an agonising fourth in the men's road race.

The Dromore man was inches away from securing bronze as he was pipped for the medal by South Africa's Clint Hendricks.

In the boxing finals, light-flyweight O'Hara was defeated by legendary Indian fighter Mary Kom with McNaul losing to England's Lisa Whiteside in the flyweight decider.

Irvine lost a 4-1 split decision against Indian Gaurav Solanki in an entertaining men's flyweight final.

Carly McNaul earned a silver medal in the women's flyweight division

Michaela Walsh will face Australian Skye Nicolson in the women's featherweight final at 09:32 BST with brother Aidan in action in the men's welterweight decider against Pat McCormack of England at 10:32.

Lisburn fighter Walker will take on European champion Peter McGrail of England in the bantamweight final at 10:17.

Northern Ireland's boxing team are guaranteed to bring home eight medals from the Games with Steven Donnelly and James McGivern having also secured bronze.

In all, Northern Ireland have won 12 medals at the Gold Coast Games.

Games great Calvert 12th in full bore rifle

Shooter David Calvert, who has won four gold and four bronze medals in his 40-year Commonwealth Games career, finished 12th in the full bore rifle individual final with his Northern Ireland team-mate Jack Alexander in 19th place.

Rory Hamilton and Stuart Hill were 14th and 16th in the 50m rifle event with David Henning finishing 11th in the men's trap qualification as he missed out on a place in the final.

In cycling, Lydia Boylan was 32nd in the women's road race with Eileen Burns dropping out during the race.

Castlederg 17-year-old Sommer Lecky finished 10th in the women's high jump

Athlete Emma Mitchell finished 13th in the women's 5,000m final.

In a race run in hot conditions, Mitchell was dropped from the leading group early in the race but battled well to pass a number of athletes in the closing stages including 14th-placed Scot Steph Twell.

Mitchell's time was just over 12 seconds outside her Northern Ireland record set last year.

Commonwealth Youth Games champion Sommer Lecky finished 10th in the high jump.

The Castlederg 17-year-old cleared 1.80m but exited at 1.84m which was two centimetres below her personal best set indoors on two occasions earlier this year.