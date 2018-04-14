BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Jon Mould takes silver in the men's road race
Wales' Mould takes silver in the men's road race
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales' Jon Mould takes silver in the men's road race behind Aussie Steele von Hoff, adding to the bronze won by compatriot Dani Rowe earlier today.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day ten of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: England women win gold in 4x100m relay final
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired