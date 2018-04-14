BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Canada reach men's basketball final with spectacular buzzer beater
Spectacular buzzer beater sends Canada to basketball final
Commonwealth Games
Canada beat New Zealand 88-86 with the last throw of the game to reach the men's basketball final.
