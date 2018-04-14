BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England secure gold in the women's 4x100m relay in the Gold Coast
England women win gold in 4x100m relay final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Dina Asher-Smith, Asha Philip, Lorraine Ugan and Bianca Williams win gold in the women's 4x100m relay final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
