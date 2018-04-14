BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England men win 4x100m gold on Gold Coast
England men win 4x100m relay gold
Watch England win gold in the men's 4x100m relay final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, ahead of South Africa and Jamaica.
