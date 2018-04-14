BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England thrash India to win hockey bronze
England beat India to win hockey bronze
Watch England beat India 6-0 in an emphatic victory to secure hockey bronze at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
