Bronze for Wales' Rowe after thrilling road race finale
Watch a thrilling sprint finish to the women's road race at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as Wales' Dani Rowe wins bronze behind Australia's Chloe Hosking and New Zealand's Georgia Williams.
