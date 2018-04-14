Commonwealth Games: England thrash India to win hockey bronze

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device England beat India to win hockey bronze

England beat India 6-0 to claim bronze in the women's hockey at the Commonwealth Games.

Sophie Bray scored a hat-trick after Hollie Pearne-Webb had put England ahead, with Alex Danson and Laura Unsworth completing the rout.

The victory ensured England bounced back from their semi-final shootout loss to New Zealand.

England, who lost 2-1 to India in the groups, have won a medal at every Games since hockey was introduced in 1998.

The gold medal match between Australia and New Zealand takes place at 03:34 BST.