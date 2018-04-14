Commonwealth Games: Scotland lose to Australia in basketball semi-finals

Alasdair Fraser, right, joint top scored for Scotland with nine points

Scotland's men saw their winning run in the Commonwealth Games basketball tournament end in the semi-finals following a 103-46 defeat to Australia.

After finishing the group stage unbeaten with four victories, Scotland found the gulf in class too great as the hosts eased to victory.

Jesse Wagstaff was the top scorer for Australia with 17 points in the win.

The Scots will now face the losers of New Zealand's match with Canada for the bronze medal on Sunday.