Commonwealth Games: Wales' Dani Rowe third as Australia win women's road race

Media playback is not supported on this device Bronze for Wales' Rowe after thrilling road race finale

Wales' Dani Rowe finished third in the women's road race as Chloe Hosking won Commonwealth Games gold for Australia.

Rowe, who looked strong throughout the 112.2km race, clenched her fist in celebration as she crossed the line.

Australia had, as expected, dominated the tactical side of the race and had four riders in the closing stages as they set up sprinter Hosking.

New Zealand's Georgia Williams was second with Rowe third after being led out by team-mate Elinor Barker.

Rowe, 27, who won Olympic gold on the track at London 2012 as Dani King with Laura Trott (now Kenny) and Jo Rowsell (now Rowsell Shand) switched her allegiance from England for these Games after getting married in September 2017 to Welsh cyclist Matthew Rowe.