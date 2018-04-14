Commonwealth Games: England win gold in men's and women's 4x100m relays

From the section

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England claimed gold in both the men's and women's 4x100m relays to ensure an upbeat end to their Commonwealth Games athletics campaign.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey anchored home the men's quartet, holding off South Africa's 100m champion Akani Simbine.

Long jumper Lorraine Ugen then resisted the charge of Jamaica's double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson on the anchor leg to take gold for the women's team.

The relay successes took England's tally to five athletics medals.