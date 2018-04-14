BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Lisa Whiteside wins -51kg boxing gold
England's Whiteside wins 51kg boxing gold
Watch as England's Lisa Whiteside wins gold in the women's -51kg boxing final with a victory over Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul.
