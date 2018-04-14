BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: South Africa's Julia Vincent produces nightmare dive
Nightmare moment for South African diver
Watch as South African diver Julia Vincent gets her approach all wrong during the women's 3m springboard preliminary round at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
