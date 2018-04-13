BBC Sport - Commonwealth Catch-up: Day nine at the Games
Commonwealth Catch-up: Day nine at the Games
Rich Hinds, John Kerr and Andy Gray take a look at another medal-winning day for Northern Ireland on the ninth day of action at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Kirsty Barr won shooting silver in the women's trap and in boxing two two bronze medals were secured while six NI fighters are through to Saturday's finals.
