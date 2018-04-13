BBC Sport - Commonwealth Catch-up: Day nine at the Games

Commonwealth Catch-up: Day nine at the Games

Rich Hinds, John Kerr and Andy Gray take a look at another medal-winning day for Northern Ireland on the ninth day of action at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Kirsty Barr won shooting silver in the women's trap and in boxing two two bronze medals were secured while six NI fighters are through to Saturday's finals.

Top videos

Video

Commonwealth Catch-up: Day nine at the Games

Video

Daley's bid for gold, heptathlon duo dazzle & basketball shock

Video

How Johnson-Thompson won Commonwealth gold

Video

Homophobia is massive in sport - Daley

Video

Now this is how you celebrate winning a gold medal...

Video

Klopp 'confident' Salah will stay at Liverpool

Video

Emerson follows in footsteps of Ennis-Hill

Video

Reid wins Scotland's first diving gold

Video

Terrific triple: Laugher wins third Commonwealth title

Video

Johnson questions Hudson-Smith's 'maturity' after relay injury

Video

Riding is 'the feeling I live for' - Frost prepares for National debut

Video

Daley & Goodfellow win 10m diving gold ahead of England team-mates

Video

'Things I like' with Vicky Holland & Jess Learmonth

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired