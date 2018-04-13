BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh powers into 57kg final
Northern Ireland's Walsh powers into 57kg final
Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh powers into the 57kg boxing final with a dominant display at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
