Commonwealth Games: James Willstrop on course for gold-medal double

James Willstrop
James Willstrop has five Commonwealth medals, with the first gold coming in this year's men's singles
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's James Willstrop remains on course to win his second squash gold of the Commonwealth Games after reaching the semi-finals of the men's doubles.

Singles champion Willstrop progressed with team-mate Declan James and will be joined in the last four by fellow English pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller.

The two teams will meet in the semis.

Sarah-Jane Perry, who won women's singles silver, has made the doubles semis with partner Laura Massaro.

However, their English team-mates Jenny Duncalf and Alison Waters went out in the last eight, as did Wales duo Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery.

Waters and Selby were also beaten in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles and now face a play-off for the bronze medal.

