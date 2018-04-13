Commonwealth Games: England men lose hockey semi-final to Australia

England's men were beaten 2-1 by Australia in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games hockey competition on the Gold Coast.

Behind at half-time to Trent Mitton's goal, England drew level in the third quarter through Ian Sloan.

Mitton restored Australia's lead in the final quarter and, although the hosts were reduced to nine men for the closing stages, they held on.

England will play India in the bronze-medal match.

Australia, looking for a sixth successive Commonwealth title, play New Zealand in the final.

