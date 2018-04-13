BBC Sport - Watch: Kirsty Barr wins Northern Ireland's first women's solo shooting medal

Kirsty Barr becomes the first female solo shooter to earn a medal for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.

The Craigavon woman took silver in the women's trap after a dramatic final against Laetisha Scanlan of Australia that went down to the final target with Sarah Wixey of Wales in third.

Barr is just the second woman to win a shooting medal for Northern Ireland after Hazel McIntosh partnered David Calvert to a bronze medal in 1982.

