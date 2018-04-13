Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh and Kurt Walker say the team's boxing coaches deserve enormous credit for guiding them through to their respective finals.

Head coach John Conlan and his assistants Damian Kennedy and Peter Brady have helped six fighters to advance to gold medal fights and have already secured eight medals for Team NI.

Walsh will face England's Pat McCormack in the welterweight final on Saturday while Walker will fight against European champion Peter McGrail, also of England, for the bantamweight gold medal.