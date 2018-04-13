BBC Sport - Aidan Walsh and Kurt Walker pay tribute to NI boxing coaches

Aidan Walsh and Kurt Walker praise for NI coaches

Northern Ireland's Aidan Walsh and Kurt Walker say the team's boxing coaches deserve enormous credit for guiding them through to their respective finals.

Head coach John Conlan and his assistants Damian Kennedy and Peter Brady have helped six fighters to advance to gold medal fights and have already secured eight medals for Team NI.

Walsh will face England's Pat McCormack in the welterweight final on Saturday while Walker will fight against European champion Peter McGrail, also of England, for the bantamweight gold medal.

