BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England women shock Canada to reach basketball final
Highlights: England shock Canada to reach basketball final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch England women pull off a sensational shock as they beat favourites Canada by 10 points to reach the basketball final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day nine of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Reid wins Scotland's first diving gold
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired