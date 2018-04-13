BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue's amazing celebration after 75kg semi-final
It's a scream! How to celebrate a big win
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch Cameroon boxer Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue's amazing celebration after making the men's 75kg final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
