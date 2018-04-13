BBC Sport - Tom Daley: Homophobia is massive in sport, says champion diver
Homophobia is massive in sport - Daley
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Diver Tom Daley, who has won his fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal representing England, says homophobia is a "massive thing within sport" and it is important for LGBT athletes "to be able come out and share their personal stories."
READ MORE: Champion Daley in gay rights plea
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired