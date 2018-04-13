BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Nigerian wrestler Blessing Oborududu celebrates winning gold medal in style
Now this is how you celebrate winning a gold medal...
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu is overcome in emotion after winning a gold medal in the 68kg Women's Freestyle Wrestling at the Commonwealth Games.
However her opponent, Canada's Danielle Lappage, seems less than impressed with Oborududu's exuberance.
WATCH MORE: Gold Coast Playlist Daley's bid for gold, heptathlon duo dazzle & basketball shock
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired