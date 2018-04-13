BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Dominant Caster Semenya adds 800m gold to 1,500m title
Dominant Semenya wins 800m gold
South African star Caster Semenya wins 800m gold, adding to her 1,500m title at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
