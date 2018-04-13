Commonwealth Games: England & Wales beaten in women's rugby sevens

England's women beaten Fiji but then lost to Australia

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England and Wales both lost to Olympic champions and host nation Australia on the first day of the women's rugby sevens at the Commonwealth Games.

England opened with a 17-5 victory over Fiji, before losing 29-12 to the hosts.

Wales lost 34-5 to the Australians before a 29-7 defeat by Fiji in their second Pool B match.

In Pool A, New Zealand scored 86 points without reply against Kenya (45-0) and South Africa (41-0), as Canada also won their opening two matches.

England and Wales meet in their final pool game at 09:59 BST on Saturday, while the men's competition also gets under way with England, Wales and Scotland all in action.