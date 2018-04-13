BBC Sport - Kirsty Barr 'over the moon' with silver medal
Barr 'over the moon' with silver medal
Northern Ireland shooter Kirsty Barr is delighted with her Commonwealth silver medal after coming through a 'nerve-wracking' final in the women's trap.
Barr was edged out by 2014 champion Laetisha Scanlan of Australia on the final target of a tense final.
Craigavon's Barr is the first female to win a shooting medal for Northern Ireland since Hazel McIntosh partnered David Calvert to a bronze medal in the full bore rifle pairs in 1982.
