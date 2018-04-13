BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'I let myself down' - Tearful Charig unhappy with silver

'I let myself down' - Tearful Charig unhappy with silver

Welsh wrestler Kane Charig was visibly upset after losing in the men's freestyle 65kg final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

He took silver as India's Bajrang Pania won gold.

Top videos

Video

'I let myself down' - Tearful Charig unhappy with silver

Video

How Johnson-Thompson won gold and Emerson took bronze

Video

Reid wins Scotland's first diving gold

Video

Daley & Goodfellow win 10m diving gold ahead of England team-mates

Video

'He's slipped on his own sweat'

Video

Watch New Zealand diver get it badly wrong

Video

She's behind you! Kiwi nips in for cheeky try

Video

Dominant Semenya wins 800m gold

Video

What a finish! Canada's Hughes suffers medal heartbreak

Video

England's 4x400m defence ends on first bend

Video

Halford wins hoop silver for Wales

Video

Scotland win lawn bowls men’s fours gold

Video

Sprint drama, diving laughs & penalty heartbreak

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired