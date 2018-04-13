BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Canada's Matthew Hughes denied steeplechase bronze
What a finish! Canada's Hughes suffers medal heartbreak
Canada's Matthew Hughes is denied bronze on the line as Kenya claim a 3,000m steeplechase clean sweep, with winner Conseslus Kipruto setting a Commonwealth Games record.
