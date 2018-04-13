Commonwealth Games: England's women shock Canada to reach basketball final

From the section

England beat Jamaica 62-40 in the previous round's qualifying final

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's women shocked Canada, ranked fifth in the world, to reach the Commonwealth Games basketball final.

Rachael Vanderwal scored 20 points as England won 65-53 on the Gold Coast, despite Great Britain's world ranking of 21.

Canada had beaten England 80-54 in the opening Pool A match.

England are now guaranteed to improve on their bronze medal in Melbourne in 2006 - the last time basketball was included in the Commonwealth Games.

Host nation Australia, who defeated England 118-55 in the pool stage, face New Zealand in the other semi-final at 12:00 BST.