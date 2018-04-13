BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England concede late goal in 2-1 defeat to Australia in men's hockey semi-final
Highlights: England lose semi-final to Australia
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England concede a late goal to lose 2-1 against Australia in the men's hockey semi-finals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
