BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: New Zealand's Niall Williams pounces on mistake in Kenyan defence
She's behind you! Kiwi nips in for cheeky try
Niall Williams scores an opportunistic try for New Zealand after Kenya fail to shepherd the ball into touch during their Commonwealth Games rugby sevens encounter.
