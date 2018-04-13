BBC Sport - 'I'm not stopping here' - Carly McNaul

'I'm not stopping here' - McNaul

Northern Ireland boxer Carly McNaul says she will not settle for a silver medal as she prepare to contest the women's flyweight final against Lisa Whiteside of England.

McNaul won her Commonwealth Games semi-final in convincing fashion - forcing Christine Ongare of Kenya into a standing count on her way to a unanimous decision.

"I'm bring home the gold, I'm not coming for anything less. I'm not stopping here," said McNaul.

