BBC Sport - 'I'm not stopping here' - Carly McNaul
'I'm not stopping here' - McNaul
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland boxer Carly McNaul says she will not settle for a silver medal as she prepare to contest the women's flyweight final against Lisa Whiteside of England.
McNaul won her Commonwealth Games semi-final in convincing fashion - forcing Christine Ongare of Kenya into a standing count on her way to a unanimous decision.
"I'm bring home the gold, I'm not coming for anything less. I'm not stopping here," said McNaul.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired