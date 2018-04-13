Commonwealth Games: Kane Charig wins wrestling silver, Charlie Bowling bronze

From the section

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Wales' Kane Charig won Commonwealth silver in the men's -65kg wrestling, losing in the final to India's Bajrang Punia.

Charig, a former judo player, failed to score in the final against Punia, who won bronze at the 2013 World Championships.

The 26-year-old had beaten England's Charlie Bowling in the quarter-finals.

Bowling went on to claim bronze, defeating Jean Guyliane Bandou of Mauritius.