Commonwealth Games: Kane Charig wins wrestling silver, Charlie Bowling bronze

2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Wales' Kane Charig won Commonwealth silver in the men's -65kg wrestling, losing in the final to India's Bajrang Punia.

Charig, a former judo player, failed to score in the final against Punia, who won bronze at the 2013 World Championships.

The 26-year-old had beaten England's Charlie Bowling in the quarter-finals.

Bowling went on to claim bronze, defeating Jean Guyliane Bandou of Mauritius.

