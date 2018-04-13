BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'Now I can eat pizza!' - Wales' Laura Halford celebrates silver

'Now I can eat pizza!' - Halford celebrates silver

Laura Halford is looking forward to joining her team-mates' pizza feasting after winning rhythmic gymnastics silver for Wales at the Gold Coast Games.

Her efforts helped Wales beat their overseas Games medal tally.

WATCH MORE:Halford wins hoop silver

Top videos

Video

'Now I can eat pizza!' - Halford celebrates silver

Video

Daley & Goodfellow win 10m diving gold ahead England team-mates

Video

'He's slipped on his own sweat'

Video

Watch New Zealand diver get it badly wrong

Video

England fail to finish 4x400m relay heat

Video

Halford wins hoop silver for Wales

Video

Scotland win lawn bowls men’s fours gold

Video

Sprint drama, diving laughs & penalty heartbreak

Video

Riding is 'the feeling I live for' - Frost prepares for National debut

Video

Watch: 200m winner Hughes disqualified

Video

I'm ready to take back what's mine - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Absolute dross' - Laugher & Azman suffer diving fails

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired