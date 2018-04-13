Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley calls on nations to decriminalise homosexuality

Media playback is not supported on this device Daley & Goodfellow win 10m diving gold ahead England team-mates

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

English diver Tom Daley has called for more Commonwealth countries to decriminalise homosexuality.

Daley won his fourth Commonwealth Games gold medal as he and Dan Goodfellow won the synchronised 10m platform on the Gold Coast in Australia, where same-sex marriage was made legal in December.

Homosexuality remains illegal in 37 of the 53 Commonwealth countries.

"Coming to the Gold Coast and being able to live as an openly gay man is really important," said Daley, 23.

"There are 37 countries in the Commonwealth where it's illegal to be who I am. And hopefully we can reduce that number.

"You want to feel comfortable in who you are when you are standing on that diving board, and for 37 Commonwealth countries that are here participating that is not the case."

The Commonwealth Games Federation has spoken about the event being inclusive and has Pride House on the Gold Coast to celebrate that.

"I feel with the Commonwealth, we can really help push some of the other nations to relax their laws on anti-gay stuff," said Daley.

Daley, who is expecting a child in June with husband Dustin Lance Black, will be competing in diving's world series in May in Russia, where same-sex marriages are not recognised.

"I've got to be a husband on my visa," said Daley. "We'll see how that goes.

"Going to Russia can be scary - you've got to compete in front of lots of people who know I've got a husband.

"You have to face those things and try and make change."