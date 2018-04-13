Commonwealth Games: Semi-final wins for Carly McNaul and Brendan Irvine

Carly McNaul won her fight 30-26 on four of the five scorecards with the fifth judge scoring it 30-27 in her favour

Carly McNaul and Brendan Irvine are the latest members of the Northern Ireland boxing squad to reach their respective finals at the Commonwealth Games.

The flyweight pair won their semi-finals convincingly to join team-mate Kristina O'Hara in Saturday's finals.

James McGivern lost his lightweight semi-final by split decision and will have to settle for a bronze medal.

Shooter Kirsty Barr secured Northern Ireland's 12th medal of the games with a dramatic silver in the women's trap.

Barr was involved in a tense shoot-off with home favourite Laetisha Scanlan that went down to the final shot before the Australian secured the gold medal.

In the men's trap competition, David Henning is in 13th place after the first day of qualifying with the final day of competition tomorrow.

Wrestler Sarah McDaid missed out on a place in the semi-finals after losing two of her bouts in the group stages.

'This is for you son'

On a day when seven Northern Ireland boxers are involved in semi-finals, McNaul was the first into the ring at Oxenford Studios and the Belfast fighter comfortably beat Christine Ongare of Kenya by unanimous decision, even forcing her opponent to take a standing count, to advance to a gold medal showdown against Lisa Whiteside of England.

"I gave up my job and everything," said McNaul afterwards.

"I couldn't do it without my parents who are at home looking after my boy. This is for you son."

Irvine defeated Scotland's Reece McFadden 4-1 in a keenly contested semi-final and the Rio Olympian will now face Gaurav Solanki of India in the men's flyweight final.

There was disappointment for McGivern, who sank to the canvas in disappointment after losing his bout against Manish Kaushik.

The 2015 Commonwealth Youth champion lost 4-1 on a split decision, which means he will return home from Australia with a bronze medal.

Kurt Walker, Steven Donnelly and siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh will also contest semi-finals later today.

McDaid loses group decider

McDaid narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling after her three group bouts.

McDaid, 27, lost her opening contest to the world number two, Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria but needed just 20 seconds to win her second fight against Noellancia Genave of Mauritius, which was Northern Ireland's first wrestling win in 40 years.

It meant that a win in her third and final group bout would secure a semi-final spot but McDaid was well beaten by Cameroon's Joseph Essombe Tiako.